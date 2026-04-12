Report: Canucks Åman Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Nils Åman is currently playing for the Abbotsford Canucks.
It appears that the Abbotsford Canucks are dealing with yet another injury. As reported by Rick Dhaliwal of "Donnie and Dhali", forward Nils Åman, "broke his toe over the weekend, his season is over." Abbotsford has two games remaining this year, with both on the road.
Åman has spent the last four seasons with the Canucks organization. This year, he played two games in the NHL, while suiting up for 55 in the AHL. Åman leads Abbotsford with 41 points, while his 35 assists are tied for 22nd in the league.
This season was the second of a two-year deal Åman signed in 2023. He will enter the off-season as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. In 132 career NHL games, Åman has scored eight goals while recording 29 points.
As for his time with Abbotsford, Åman has recorded 95 points in 123 games. He ranks in the top 10 for points and top five for assists. Åman was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in 2020 and signed with the Canucks in 2022 as a free agent.
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