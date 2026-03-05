Canucks Comeback Falls Just Short In 6-4 Loss To The Hurricanes

Head Coach Adam Foote also made an interesting decision during the game as he pulled Kevin Lankinen midway through the second after allowing four goals on 22 shots. The Canucks have rarely made mid-game goalie switch this season that are not injury related. When asked post-game about his decision, Foote said, "I just wanted to change the energy. We'll go back and look. Maybe could have had a couple of those but mainly just change the energy. It didn't work at first, right? But the guys, what I liked was the fight they had throughout."