Canucks Comeback Falls Just Short In 6-4 Loss To The Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks fell for the seventh-straight time as they lost 6-4 to the Carolina Hurricanes. Vancouver had four goal scorers in this game as Marco Rossi, Filip Hronek, Brock Boeser and Nils Höglander found the back of the net. As for the goaltenders, Kevin Lankinen stopped 18 of the 22 shots he faced while Nikita Tolopilo stopped nine of 10.
Before diving into the game, we must acknowldge some NHL history. With the victory, Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi became the fastest goaltender to 25 wins in NHL history, as he needed just 29 games to do it. Bussi passed Ross Brooks, who set the record back in the early 70s with 25 wins in his first 32 games.
Overall, Wednesday was the perfect tank game from the Canucks. They fought hard, provided the fans with plenty to cheer about and still walked away with a regulation loss. While celebrating a loss can be seen as a negative to some, it remains in the team's best interest to stay in 32nd place until the end of the season.
One of the biggest positives from this game was that the Vancouver's best players actually looked like their best players. Filip Hronek had a goal and two assists while Elias Pettersson and Marco Rossi each had a multi-point night. Brock Boeser also had one of his best games in a while as not only did he score, but he recorded a game-high seven hits.
Head Coach Adam Foote also made an interesting decision during the game as he pulled Kevin Lankinen midway through the second after allowing four goals on 22 shots. The Canucks have rarely made mid-game goalie switch this season that are not injury related. When asked post-game about his decision, Foote said, "I just wanted to change the energy. We'll go back and look. Maybe could have had a couple of those but mainly just change the energy. It didn't work at first, right? But the guys, what I liked was the fight they had throughout."
In the end, this was the type of game Vancouver needed. Despite facing a 5-1 deficit, the team fought back and kept pressing until the final whistle. At this point of the season, effort and process matter more than results, which is why Wednesday's loss should be viewed as a positive.
- Marco Rossi records his first multi-point game with the Canucks
- Filip Hronek records his 100th assist with Vancouver
- Center Elias Pettersson sets the Canucks record for blocked shots by a forward in a single season
- Defenceman Elias Pettersson led all Vancouver skaters with four shots on goal
1st Period:
1:17- CAR: Andrei Svechnikov (22) from Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere (PPG)
16:31- VAN: Marco Rossi (6) from Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk (PPG)
17:15- VAN: Filip Hronek (6) from Drew O'Connor and Linus Karlsson
2nd Period:
2:30- CAR: Sean Walker (5) from Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake
4:19- CAR: Nikolaj Ehlers (17) from Jordan Staal and Jalen Chatfield
11:53- CAR: Sebastian Aho (23) from Seth Jarvis and K'Andre Miller
12:50- CAR: Nikolaj Ehlers (18) from Sean Walker
19:17- VAN: Brock Boeser (13) from Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek (PPG)
3rd Period:
6:45- VAN: Nils Höglander (1) from Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek
19:46- CAR: Nikolaj Ehlers (19) from Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov (ENG)
The Canucks hit the road for two straight starting with a game on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Friday is also the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, which is set for noon PT. As for the game, that is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.
