Tyler Myers’ Time With The Canucks Was, Indeed, Chaotic

Chaotic in its own right, the lead-up to free agency was filled with questions for a young Vancouver team that looked poised to contend after adding a few big pieces and a couple seasons to their core. The Canucks were coming off a season that saw Elias Pettersson win the Calder Memorial Trophy, Bo Horvat make an even stronger campaign to become Vancouver’s next captain, and Quinn Hughes make his NHL debut. They just needed a few more pieces before they could make a big splash in the post-season.