'He Deserves A Chance To Win A Cup': Canucks Players & Staff React To The Tyler Myers Trade

After plenty of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks have traded defenceman Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars. In return for the 36-year-old, Vancouver received a second-round pick in the 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2029. While losing a player like Myers is not ideal, acquiring multiple picks for him should help the Canucks during their current rebuild.
After the trade became official, Filip Hronek, Brock Boeser and Adam Foote all met with the media to discuss Myers impact on the organization. He spent over six seasons with Vancouver, recording 138 points in 488 games. Myers was also a signifcant part of the leadership group and wore an "A" for multiple years.
"He's meant a lot obviously," said Boeser. "He's one of the oldest guy on our team, and he's such a good leader, such a good human being. He comes to her every day, and he's a pro and such a good example for the young guys. So we're gonna miss him, but he deserves a chance to win a Cup."
Boeser also added, "He's just such a kind, caring dude. And, you know, like I said, he came to the rink every single day, you know, good days or bad days. He always had a smile on his face, always in the gym, always working hard, always working on his game, shooting pucks on the ice. And you know, that's something that will stick with me. He was just one of those veteran guys that was just so good to everyone."
As for Hronek, he said, "Yeah, it's tough. He is a great guy, and it was great for everyone, and great friend. So it's hard to see, but always say, that's what happens, where you're not doing it, and I'm happy for him, he's having a good chance now."
Finally, Adam Foote was asked about Myers and said, "Everyone knows Myes. He's been here a while, and a great leader, good human. You know, gonna miss being around a guy like that. True, true professional every day. So the biggest loss is just his professionalism and his leadership. I mean, you know when you played or as a player, when guys are around, it's the business right over time you lose guys, you love playing with it. It's just happens. It's the nature of the business. And yeah, Myes will be missed. For sure, he handled himself throughout this process, pretty, pretty, pretty damn good professional came to work. Good attitude. So just shows you what he's all about."
Foote also spoke about his relationship with Myers off the ice saying, "I knew Myes for a long time, like the Kelowna connection and just, you know, watching him play for so long, he just sponge. Loves to learn. Open minded but real good human. I mean, I was real close to his father in law, skills coach in Kelowna. And you know how he said, You're so lucky your daughter's got such a good guy. You know, he just a great guy. So good family met, and I think he'll leave his mark on this dressing room for a long time."
The Canucks start the post-Myers era on Wendsday when they battle the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena. As for the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, that is on Friday, March 6 at noon PT.
