Canucks Comeback Falls Short In 5-4 Loss To The Devils

"Yeah, wasn't too bad," said Chytil. "I have to look around more now. And of course, the last moment from the last game I played was a big hit. So first couple of shifts was more like, get my head back to the game and look around more. And yeah, I think when the game went on, I felt better even with the puck. But there's still so much room to work on. Because even if you practice for two months, that's not a game. So I just need to get the games now and feel better."