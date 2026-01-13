Canucks Drop Seventh-Straight Game With A 6–3 Loss To The Montréal Canadiens

With Kiefer Sherwood out of the lineup tonight due to injury, it was Conor Garland who slotted back in, taking part in his first game since December 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The forward skated as if he hadn’t missed any time, getting around players inside Montréal’s zone in order to put up chances and even kicking an opposing player’s stick out of the way to bring the puck in. His extra jump in play seemed to rub off on linemate Brock Boeser, who put up three shots on goal and also had a little extra pep in his step. Garland finished the game with the second-highest TOI of Canucks forwards with 18:33 minutes played.