Canucks Drop Seventh-Straight Game With A 6–3 Loss To The Montréal Canadiens

The Vancouver Canucks’ losing streak has officially hit seven games. Their 6–3 loss against the Montréal Canadiens tonight marks their 24th loss of the 2025–26 season and fourth on their current road trip. Elias Pettersson, Evander Kane, and Max Sasson found the back of the net for Vancouver, while Nikita Tolopilo stopped 35 of 41 shots faced in his first NHL start since December 6, 2025.
Tonight was a good offensive performance for two teams who had been shut out in their previous games, as both Vancouver and Montréal combined for nine total goals and scored four all-together during just the second period. Montréal in particular was much more assertive in their offence, generating 20 scoring-chances for after the first half of the game and finishing the first 40 minutes with 26 shots. While the Canucks were not as successful in generating chances compared to the Canadiens, Vancouver showed a much more spirited effort in getting pucks to the net compared to their past games.
The only way Vancouver was able to score the opening goal was due to the heroics of Tolopilo, who faced a total of 13 shots throughout the first period of the game. This included a high-danger stick save on Canadiens forward Oliver Kapanen, who’d gotten a golden opportunity with a near-open net right in front of him. True to Montréal’s pressure throughout the game, Tolopilo also had to make a dangerous stop right at the start of the second period. While the goal differential doesn’t make it look like it, Tolopilo still had a strong game in what was his fifth NHL start of the season.
In a game that saw Vancouver’s D-core get massively shaken up, it was veteran Filip Hronek who provided some stability early on. Hronek, who is tied for the team lead in points with 27, was paired alongside rookie Tom Willander during tonight’s game. The defenceman was able to help slow things down during a seismic wave of offence by Montréal during the first period, a move that ultimately gave Vancouver a better chance to get back into the O-zone and ultimately score the game-opening goal.
With Kiefer Sherwood out of the lineup tonight due to injury, it was Conor Garland who slotted back in, taking part in his first game since December 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The forward skated as if he hadn’t missed any time, getting around players inside Montréal’s zone in order to put up chances and even kicking an opposing player’s stick out of the way to bring the puck in. His extra jump in play seemed to rub off on linemate Brock Boeser, who put up three shots on goal and also had a little extra pep in his step. Garland finished the game with the second-highest TOI of Canucks forwards with 18:33 minutes played.
Something else to consider about tonight’s game is the fact that it was the fourth-straight game that Vancouver allowed five or more goals. While Tolopilo still had himself a very solid game, Montréal was still able to put six past him. Throughout this particular road trip, Vancouver’s goals-against issue has been a little less of a reflection on their goaltenders and more of a problem with their defensize zone coverage. This pattern continued tonight, as the Canucks were often caught in circumstances where they were pinching at untimely occasions or covering the wrong man.
While Vancouver’s effort looked better this time around compared to other performances, it still wasn’t enough to outplay a far-hungrier Montréal team. Vancouver seemed to ease up on the gas once they allowed two early third-period goals, with the team unable to set themselves up properly in the O-zone at 5-on-5 until there were three minutes remaining in the game. The Canucks will now turn their sights to Ottawa, where they’ll aim to not drop their eighth consecutive game.
1st Period:
11:53 - VAN: Elias Pettersson (12) from Linus Karlsson and Filip Hronek
18:13 - MTL: Noah Dobson (9) from Nick Suzuki (PPG)
2nd Period:
1:50 - VAN: Evander Kane (7) from Aatu Räty
4:31 - MTL: Alexandre Carrier (2) from Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier
4:51 - MTL: Alexandre Carrier (3) from Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovský
9:42 - VAN: Max Sasson (9) from Drew O’Connor and Pierre-Olivier Joseph
3rd Period:
0:29 - MTL: Mike Matheson (5) from Cole Caufield and Alexandre Texier
1:07 - MTL: Juraj Slafkovský (17) from Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson
6:05 - MTL: Oliver Kapanen (16) from Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovský
Up Next:
The Canucks are back in action tomorrow night, taking on the Ottawa Senators in what will be their fifth game of their current road trip. Seeing as Tolopilo started tonight, expect Kevin Lankinen to play tomorrow. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.
