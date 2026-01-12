Canucks’ Rossi Out ‘Two To Three More Weeks,’ No Set Timeline For Demko Yet

Off the heels of a sudden injury announcement to Thatcher Demko on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks shared more news about the ailments they’re currently dealing with. Earlier today, ahead of their matchup against the Montréal Canadiens, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote met with the media to discuss updates to the team’s lineup.
The first piece of information that Foote addressed was Demko’s absence. Previously, it had been noted that Demko would be travelling back to Vancouver to get evaluated, with the Canucks placing him on injured-reserve in a corresponding move. Foote was unable to give a proper timeline on when Demko could potentially be back other than saying it could be an extended period of time.
“He’s got a couple things going on, missed a couple times, so it’s one of the ones,” Foote explained regarding Demko. “He’s been dealing with it all year, a couple of things.”
The biggest piece of news dropped by Foote was that Kiefer Sherwood, who has been the biggest name in trade rumours throughout Vancouver since after December 12, would miss tonight’s game due to injury. During his media availability, Foote gave a little more information on Sherwood’s potential timeline.
“My gut says it’ll probably be a week to three weeks, probably,” Foote said. “Doesn’t look promising.”
Foote also spoke about Marco Rossi’s current condition. An update on the center was expected around a week after he left the lineup, which would have been last Thursday. According to Foote, Rossi also isn’t expected back for a couple of weeks.
“He’ll be, probably, two-to-three more weeks,” Foote explained. “He’s dealing with something, and he’s gotta make sure it’s wrapped up so it doesn’t become a bigger issue.”
As of this morning, Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger have remained skating with the team in non-contact jerseys. Conor Garland has rejoined the lineup and is set to play tonight against the Canadiens, with puck drop scheduled for 4:30 pm PT. Tonight’s game will be broadcasted on Amazon Prime.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.