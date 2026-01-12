Is It Time For The Canucks To Shut Down Thatcher Demko For The Rest Of The 2025-26 Season?

According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Demko is currently being evaluated, with more information to come in the next few days. While Foote tried to stay optimistic when asked about a timeline, he did say, "Might be possible" when asked if Demko could be shut down for the remainder of the season. Foote also added, "He's got a couple of things going on. Missed a couple of times, so it's one of the ones. I don't even know. He's been dealing with it all year, a couple of things."