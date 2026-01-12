Is It Time For The Canucks To Shut Down Thatcher Demko For The Rest Of The 2025-26 Season?

For the second time this season, Thatcher Demko is expected to miss multiple games with a lower-body injury. The Vancouver Canucks goaltender was placed on IR this week with no official timeline for his return to action. As mentioned, this is the second lower-body injury Demko has suffered this year, with the first keeping him out for 12 games back in November.
According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Demko is currently being evaluated, with more information to come in the next few days. While Foote tried to stay optimistic when asked about a timeline, he did say, "Might be possible" when asked if Demko could be shut down for the remainder of the season. Foote also added, "He's got a couple of things going on. Missed a couple of times, so it's one of the ones. I don't even know. He's been dealing with it all year, a couple of things."
At this point, the question needs to be asked if the best option moving forward is to shut Demko down for the remainder of the year. He has struggled to stay healthy for the past two seasons, which has resulted in him playing just 43 games since the start of 2024-25. Demko also has missed time in the past with the now-famous popliteus injury, while earlier this season, he missed a few games with what the club has called "preventative maintenance".
Vancouver's current direction could also be a reason to shut down Demko for the rest of the campaign. The Canucks currently sit 32nd in the league and look focused on securing a top pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Playing Demko could actively hurt those chances solely based on his ability to steal wins.
Lastly, the club's focus needs to be on ensuring Demko can be as healthy as possible heading into next season. This past off-season, the 30-year-old signed a three-year extension that carries an AAV of $8.5 million, which kicks in on July 1. While it is possible that Vancouver trades Demko before the extension starts, it is highly unlikely, as the organization has made such a large investment in their starting goaltending.
From a stylistic perspective, Demko is a rare goaltender due to his ability to contort his body. His athleticism allows him to stretch post to post, which is something few others can achieve. This style of play also puts a lot of pressure on Demko's lower-body, which is where his injuries are occurring.
Telling a competitive person like Demko that they are going to be shut down is not an easy conversation, but one the organization may need to have. Based on his recent history, bringing him back could result in yet another injury, which may impact his play past this year. At this point, shutting down Demko may be the best option regardless of how severe his current injury is.
