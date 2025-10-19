Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On Injuries To Chytil, Lekkerimäki, And Blueger, Boeser Absence After 4–3 Win Against Washington

The Vancouver Canucks finished their Sunday morning matchup against the Washington Capitals down four forwards. After the game, head coach Adam Foote provided a limited update on the four players.

Vancouver’s first absence of the day was Brock Boeser, who missed today’s game due to personal reasons. As a result, Jonathan Lekkerimäki came into the lineup, though the young forward was also taken out of the game after sustaining a hit at the end of the first period.

“I’m hearing it’s not going to be long at all,” Foote said regarding Boeser’s absence. The head coach did not have an update on Lekkerimäki’s status after the game.

The most widely-discussed absence of tonight was Filip Chytil’s, with the center being taken out of the game after receiving a late hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson. Chytil, who has an extensive history of injuries and suffered a season-ending hit from Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson in March, required assistance when skating off the ice after the hit.

“It’s an awful feeling,” Foote said of what happened to Chytil. “I think we’re all human and whether it’s a guy on their team or our team, I think everyone feels that. He’s being evaluated and we’ll see where he’s at.”

Teddy Blueger did not play in the final six minutes of the game and was seen grabbing his leg while falling down during his last shift. The center logged 18:42 minutes on ice today despite missing the final stretch. This was his second game back after being held out of the lineup to start the season.

Foote kept his update on Blueger brief. “We don’t know what happened to Teddy at the end, he’ll be evaluated as well.”

Vancouver’s road trip continues on Tuesday, at 4:00 pm PT, when the Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. They will make one more stop to take on the Nashville Predators before returning home for a weekend back-to-back.

