Vancouver Canucks Forwards Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki Will Not Return Versus The Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks will be down two forwards for the final two periods of their game against the Washington Capitals. As the second period began, the Canucks announced that Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki would not return to the game. Vancouver had a fast start to Sunday's contest as they were up 3-0 when the second period started.

Chytil was injured after a late hit by Tom Wilson. The Capitals forward blindsided Chytil at center ice after the Canucks forward delivered a pass. After review, there was no penalty on the play with the ref's calling the hit "A good hockey hit".

There is concern when it comes to Chytil based on his injury history. He has suffered multiple concussions in his career including one late last season. More details about Chytil's health should be available post-game.

As for Lekkerimäki, it is unclear what caused the injury. In the first period, he played 04:07 and recorded a hit. Lekkerimäki drew into the lineup after it was announced that Brock Boeser would miss Sunday's matchup due to personal reasons.

