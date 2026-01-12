Canucks Kiefer Sherwood Will Miss Game Against The Canadiens Due To Injury

The Vancouver Canucks will be without their leading goal scorer on Monday. As reported by Thomas Drance of The Athletic, Kiefer Sherwood has sustained an injury and won't play against the Montréal Canadiens. Drance also reported that, as per Head Coach Adam Foote, Sherwood is listed as day-to-day, but "could miss as much as a week."
Sherwood is not just Vancouver's goal leader, but also ranks second in the NHL with hits. His absence will be significant as he plays both on the penalty kill and the power play. Sherwood has not missed a game this season and is one of five players who have skated in all 44 games this year.
The added layer to this injury is that Sherwood's name continually comes up regarding trade rumours. The 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and is projected to be traded before the March 6 deadline. Based on Foote's comments, this injury appears minor, which is a positive for the team.
