Canucks Place Goaltender Thatcher Demko On IR

The Vancouver Canucks have placed goaltender Thatcher Demko on IR retroactive to January 10. Demko left Saturday's game after the first period with a lower-body injury. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote did not provide many details other than that Demko would be reevaluated over the next few days.
With Demko going on IR, he is ineligible to return until after the team returns home from their road trip. In a corresponding move, the Canucks have called up Nikita Tolopilo from the AHL. Tolopilo has looked sharp in limited NHL action this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a save percentage of .911.
Demko has already missed time this year with a lower-body injury. He was injured on November 11 and was sidelined for 12 games. Demko has only played 43 games since the start of the 2024-25 season as he has battled multiple injuries over the past two years.
