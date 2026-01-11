Brock Boeser's Lack Of Goal Scoring Has Been A Perplexing Issue This Season

The question moving forward is what type of player Boeser will be in the future? His talent level and track record say he should be able to bounce back eventually, but there will continue to be debates, especially as he is signed for six more years after this season at a cap hit of $7.25 million. Ultimately, it will be intriguing to watch how Boeser performs over the next few months as he works on breaking his 19-game goalless streak.