Brock Boeser's Lack Of Goal Scoring Has Been A Perplexing Issue This Season

Brock Boeser is having a rough 2025-26 season. Through his first 42 games, the 28-year-old has just nine goals and is on pace to record the lowest point total of his career. What is even more perplexing is Boeser's current goalless streak, which, after Saturday night, sits at 19 games.
Before discussing the last 19 games, it is important to note that Boeser had a decent start to the season. He scored in three of his first four outings and finished the month of October with six points in 10 games. Boeser was also able to contribute in November, as he scored five times while adding five assists over the 14 games.
The issues for Boeser only really started when the calendar turned to December. In the 18 games since December 1, he has zero goals and five assists. Boeser is also a plus/minus -17 since December 1, which is tied for last in the NHL.
So, what exactly has happened to Boeser since the start of December? One factor could be the unknown injury he was dealing with right before the New Year. While Boeser didn't miss any time, having a lingering injury could help explain why his production dipped over the past 18 games.
Another explanation as to why Boeser has struggled to score recently could be due to a lack of shots. Over the last 18 games, he is averaging 1.66 shots, which is a significant difference from the 2.5 he was averaging over the first 24 games of the season. It is not just at even strength, but also the power play, where Boeser has just six shots since the start of December despite playing a team-high 66:53.
As mentioned, Boeser is on pace to post career lows when it comes to production. He currently has a goals per 60 of 0.7 and a points per 60 of 1.6, which are both lower than any other season he has played in. Boeser is also on pace to have a higher on-ice goals against (3.9) than on-ice goals for (3.3), which would be a first in his career.
The question moving forward is what type of player Boeser will be in the future? His talent level and track record say he should be able to bounce back eventually, but there will continue to be debates, especially as he is signed for six more years after this season at a cap hit of $7.25 million. Ultimately, it will be intriguing to watch how Boeser performs over the next few months as he works on breaking his 19-game goalless streak.
