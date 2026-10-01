Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #2: A Home-Opener Rematch Against The Edmonton Oilers

The biggest shock from Vancouver’s win on Tuesday night was the fact that the Canucks managed to take a 5–2 lead against Edmonton, with this coming off goal efforts from Paul Cotter, Marco Rossi, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Max Sasson, and Elias Pettersson. Not only was Vancouver able to score, the team as a whole also looked engaged throughout the game. While it wasn’t a perfect win, it was one that kept fans entertained — something they’ll look to do throughout their rebuild.