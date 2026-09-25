Canucks Remain Winless During The 2026 Pre-Season After 2-1 Loss To The Oilers

“It looked like a lot of guys’ first game, so as expected, it wasn’t as sharp as we wanted it to be. Obviously, outcome aside, it was the lack of execution early out of the gate. Lack of intensity in our game. We started to find it towards the second period. Started turning on a little bit more, which was good to have that response. But again, don’t want to read too far into this one, as it was a lot of the guys’ first games,” Malhotra noted.