Canucks Struggle In The Defensive Zone, Fall 6-2 To The Lightning

"Yeah. I mean, if he gets there, you can't be double-screen," said Foote. "We talked about that every day. And sometimes you lose your positioning, or where you are. I mean, you know, the one screen, the guy gets there, it could be from out of the corner. We talked about extending coverage. We didn't extend. They move the puck, you get beat to the net. So it's a fly-by screen, so things like that. It's just they take advantage of that. That's what NHL players do. They take advantage of little things like that. And, you know, we've got to learn from that quickly and hold our ground. And you know, these mistakes have to stop. You know, I call it extended coverage. One, two, three, you're not getting easy ice. We called the timeout because it looked like we kind of got a little bit rattled. I think the one where Kucherov called the reverse, and we got hemmed in our end instead of moving it forward. You don't want to bring it back against a savvy team like that, a veteran team. But also with Kucherov on the ice, you want to make sure you're playing North."