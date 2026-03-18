'He's Taken Another Step': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Has Noticed A Change Both On & Off The Ice With Center Elias Pettersson

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Vancouver Canucks this season has been the play of center Elias Pettersson. For the second straight season, the 27-year-old has struggled to produce, with only 40 points in 59 games. Add in the extra pressure that comes with his $11.6 million cap hit, and Pettersson has taken his fair share of criticism throughout the campaign.
While Pettersson is still struggling to put up points consistently, his overall play has seen improvements over the past few weeks. He is utilizing his shot more and was rewarded on Tuesday night with a two-goal effort. After Tuesday's win, Head Coach Adam Foote was asked about Pettersson's performance, which included breaking a 20-game goalless drought.
"He's been working at it, said Foote. I mean, sometimes you get caught in a little bit of a slump, a rut. You could tell his energy, and the next couple of shifts after he got that goal, how he was, you just see it. You see it, a little bit more pace, and then like he wanted to shoot and, you know, it was nice."
While it is a positive that Pettersson broke his goalless streak, he needs to show he can get back to producing like a first-line center. This means putting together five or six game-point streaks and avoiding long stretches without goals or assists. As Foote explained, he has noticed a change in Pettersson's preparation over the past few weeks, which he hopes will help the former Calder Trophy winner return to his old self.
"I don't know where it happened, or how it happened, but he just recognized. I don't think it's about necessarily his skill set or things like that. I think he's just working on his work ethic. He comes out early, he goes on the bike after games. He's changed his whole mindset. He's been doing it for four to six weeks now, and I think I see him not get too frustrated. Probably was frustrated inside, but he's on early. He does what he probably should do, what a pro should do, but he's taken another step, and he's owned some of what's going on. And a lot of it too, a lot going on this year, and so it's just nice to see him mature that way. Hopefully keeps doing it that way, and you'll see more, but you can definitely see when he got that goal, that he played with a lot more energy."
Pettersson has the chance to partially change the narrative surrounding him over the final month of the season. While some will still have doubts, a strong final 15 games will at least demonstrate that he is capable of being a reliable player heading into next year. The question now is, will that be with the Canucks, or is a trade the best move for both the organization and player heading into 2026-27?
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