'He's Taken Another Step': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Has Noticed A Change Both On & Off The Ice With Center Elias Pettersson

"I don't know where it happened, or how it happened, but he just recognized. I don't think it's about necessarily his skill set or things like that. I think he's just working on his work ethic. He comes out early, he goes on the bike after games. He's changed his whole mindset. He's been doing it for four to six weeks now, and I think I see him not get too frustrated. Probably was frustrated inside, but he's on early. He does what he probably should do, what a pro should do, but he's taken another step, and he's owned some of what's going on. And a lot of it too, a lot going on this year, and so it's just nice to see him mature that way. Hopefully keeps doing it that way, and you'll see more, but you can definitely see when he got that goal, that he played with a lot more energy."