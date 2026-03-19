9 Upcoming Canucks Milestones To Keep An Eye Out For

While their season hasn’t quite gone the way many have hoped it would, the Vancouver Canucks will still be giving fans something to cheer about in the coming games. Nine milestones are currently on the horizon for a number of players, ranging from personal to franchise records.
The first to note of these records is Elias Pettersson sliding into ninth in Canucks history in career goals-scored. After his two-goal performance against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Pettersson only needs one more goal to tie him with Bo Horvat for ninth in franchise history. This isn’t the only milestone Pettersson can hit soon, as he is also three points away from 500 career NHL points and three assists away from 300 on his career.
Another player who is close to achieving another franchise milestone is Brock Boeser, who needs one more point to tie him with Tony Tanti for ninth-most in Canuck history. The forward currently has 469, only 28 less than the next active player on the list (Pettersson, 497).
Next on the list are a handful of career-milestones in NHL games played. The most talked-about as of late has been Evander Kane, who is six games away from hitting 1000 NHL games. The last player to hit this record as a member of the Canucks was none-other than Tyler Myers, who did-so on October 19, 2024.
The next crop of career-milestones in games played are a fair bit less than Kane’s 1000. The first to take place will be Aatu Räty’s 100th-career NHL game, which he will hit if he plays tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following that is Linus Karlsson’s 100th NHL game, of which he still has nine more to play before he hits it. Marcus Pettersson will be the next to hit a milestone in games played with 600 — while he still has 11 more games to play, it’s expected he’ll hit this before the end of the season. Finally, Max Sasson is 14 games away from 100 in the NHL, which he can achieve if he plays in virtually every game before the season ends.
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