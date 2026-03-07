Canucks Win 6–3 Against The Blackhawks In First Game After The Trade Deadline

Vancouver did a good job of taking themselves to the net this game, as all four of the non empty-net goals they scored came from close-range. Adding onto that, all three of the Canucks’ first-period goals came about with traffic crowding the area in front of Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Söderblom. O’Connor and Räty made their way to the net on the former’s tip-in goal, while it was Nils Höglander and DeBrusk who crowded Söderblom on the latter’s. While Blueger was all alone on his, the centre brought two Chicago players to the net with him when he put it past the goaltender.