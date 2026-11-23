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Nov 23, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 5:00 PM
The Abbotsford Canucks suffered a 5-1 loss in their teddy bear toss game on Saturday night.
Teddy bears fell from the sky as the Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Tucson Roadrunners for their annual teddy bear toss game.
On November 21, Abbotsford fans waited patiently at Rogers Forum for the home team to score the first goal and let the teddy bear rain begin.
But why teddy bears?
The iconic teddy bear toss goes back to 1993, when the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL came up with the idea. Marketing director Don Larson wanted to increase attendance and help the community. He came up with the idea of letting the fans toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Blazers scored the first goal. The whole purpose of this was to donate stuffed animals to local organizations and hospitals. What started as an initiative to increase attendance and community engagement quickly became a fan favourite across multiple leagues, including juniors, the AHL, and beyond.
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Abbotsford held their first-ever teddy bear toss game on December 1, during their inaugural season in 2021, against the San Jose Barracudas. It was forward Will Lockwood who made teddy bears fall from the sky for the first time in franchise history.
Phil Di Giuseppe followed it up in December of 2022 against the Laval Rockets.
For their third season, it was Abbotsford captain Chase Wouters who got the goal just 1:23 into the game the following December.
In 2024, Jett Woo made the home crowd erupt halfway through the first period with an unforgettable umbrella celebration against the Manitoba Moose.
On December 6, 2025, Nils Åman surprised his teammates with an electrifying goal to make the teddy bears hit the ice.
This year, when asked about their predictions on who they thought would score the goal, players had different answers.
“I'll go with Ben Berard,” defenceman Jack Thompson said.
On the other hand, forward Akil Thomas replied, “I think [Trey Fix-Wolansky] is going to get it.”
Neither of those answers were correct.
Wouters scored this year's teddy bear toss goal at the 10:53-mark of the second period, becoming the only player in franchise history to score multiple teddy bear toss-goals. He found the back of the net while on the power play thanks to a holding penalty called on Tucson's Tomas Lavoie.
“It was obviously exciting to get that one. I mean, anytime, it's anytime you can score is exciting. But yeah, it's obviously fun. I think the last one I fell going to the bench, stepped on a bear, so at least I didn't do that this time," Wouters said on scoring the goal after the game.
While Wouters was ultimately the player that opened the teddy bear floodgates, many AHL Canucks players had their chances to score the team's opening goal.
During the first period, multiple players seemed looking to score. Both Berard and Sawyer Mynio had three shots on goal. Multiple attempts to score on Tucson goaltender Michael Hrabal were made, but the Roadrunners refused to let a goal in.
Saturday was the first time the Abbotsford fans were forced to wait until the second period to make the teddies rain onto the ice. However, everyone on the team made efforts to score the goal, allowing fans to continue this annual tradition.
That would be the only goal the AHL Canucks would score in the night. With a final score of 5-1, the Roadrunners played fast, strong, and aggressively. Abbotsford could not keep up.
“Goals have dried up. I don't think the chances have. I think we've still created well,” Abbotsford Head Coach Ryan Papaioannou said post-game.
The game marked the the AHL Canucks' fifth consecutive loss. Wouters commented on what makes the team turn the frustration into motivation for their next game.
“I think it's just the competitiveness. I think sometimes going through adversity this time of year is okay, and it's fine to to be frustrated about it, but it's kind of the action that counts and what we need to wrap our heads around going into a road trip next week.”
Abbotsford Canucks 2026 Teddy Bear Toss (Photo Credit: @abbycanucks on "X")
The AHL Canucks will be donating the stuffed animals to Archway Community Services’ Toys for Tots program. This is an annual holiday drive in Abbotsford, where they collect new, unwrapped toys and donations. As for cash support, the team will be donating to the Abbotsford Food Bank.
The Abbotsford Canucks will continue to look for a win on the road. The next time they play at home will be December 5 and 6 against the Henderson Silver Knights.
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