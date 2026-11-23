The iconic teddy bear toss goes back to 1993, when the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL came up with the idea. Marketing director Don Larson wanted to increase attendance and help the community. He came up with the idea of letting the fans toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Blazers scored the first goal. The whole purpose of this was to donate stuffed animals to local organizations and hospitals. What started as an initiative to increase attendance and community engagement quickly became a fan favourite across multiple leagues, including juniors, the AHL, and beyond.