Comeback Complete As Canucks Pick Up 4-3 Overtime Victory Over The Predators

Lastly, Tolopilo was sharp in this game, especially after the second period. Post-game, Foote spoke about his starter, saying, "He's learning. I mean, the shootout was great for him, but more important, I thought the couple of big saves in OT. You know, young goalie, like the first goal was probably something no one saw. It's the goalie handle, you know, he'll learn from that. Leave it or come strong side, but that's just something that he has to walk through and go through."