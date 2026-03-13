Comeback Complete As Canucks Pick Up 4-3 Overtime Victory Over The Predators

The Vancouver Canucks picked up their first win since January 29 as they defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 in a shootout. Brock Boeser, Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek scored in regulation while Jake DeBrusk picked up the winner in the shootout. In net, it was another solid performance from Nikita Tolopilo, who stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced before going a perfect three for three in the shootout.
Thursday's win feels like the culmination of what the Canucks have been building since the trade deadline. Despite facing a 3-1 deficit heading into the third, Vancouver kept pressing and was able to find the back of the net twice in the final five minutes of the third. Not only did the team look invested, but so did the fans, as Rogers Arena was rocking when the Canucks found a way to tie the game.
"Well, we were resilient," said Adam Foote post-game. "I mean, that first might have been our best first period of the year. You know, their goalie is playing really good, and we ended up on the wrong side of it. But we stayed with it and believed, and they kept it together. It was nice to see."
While Vancouver's group game was solid, the line of Liam Öhgren, Rossi and Boeser was the Canucks best. The trio combined for six points and were on the ice for all three goals scored. Post-game, Boeser spoke about his line and why the chemistry they are starting to develop.
"We kind of talked about just getting some more offensive zone time. We thought we didn't have much, and I thought that was better tonight, just cycling the puck. Moving it around and then getting the puck to the net. So I thought it was a lot better."
This win was clearly an emotional one for the group. There was a big celebration after the tying goal, and smiling faces from players in the locker room. When asked about the win and what it means to the group, Rossi said, "I mean, when you go for like a losing streak, it's kind of hard mentally, too. So the win, I think it is a big relief for all of us."
Lastly, Tolopilo was sharp in this game, especially after the second period. Post-game, Foote spoke about his starter, saying, "He's learning. I mean, the shootout was great for him, but more important, I thought the couple of big saves in OT. You know, young goalie, like the first goal was probably something no one saw. It's the goalie handle, you know, he'll learn from that. Leave it or come strong side, but that's just something that he has to walk through and go through."
Ultimately, there are a handful of positives Vancouver can take away from this victory. The Canucks kept pushing until the very end and were rewarded with a well-deserved win in front of the home fans. With 17 games remaining on the schedule, Vancouver needs to ensure they play with the same level of energy and heart displayed during Thursday night's win.
- Brock Boeser records his 100th career multi-point game
- Marco Rossi records his first three-point night with the Canucks
- Elias Pettersson won nine of his 11 faceoffs
- Vancouver picks up their seventh home win of the season
1st Period:
8:40- VAN: Brock Boeser (16) from Marco Rossi and Filip Hronek
18:28- NSH: Tyson Jost from Justin Barron and Fedor Svechkov
2nd Period:
5:20- NSH: Tyson Jost (6) from Roman Josi and Ryan Ufko
14:06- NSH: Matthew Wood (14)
3rd Period:
15:55- VAN: Marco Rossi (7) from Liam Öhgren
18:59- VAN: Filip Hronek (7) from Brock Boeser and Marco Rossi
Overtime:
No Scoring
Shootout:
VAN: Jake DeBrusk
The Canucks homestand continues on Saturday with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Saturday will be a must-win game for Seattle as they look to stay in the playoff race. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
