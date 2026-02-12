Czechia Blanked By Canada, Reichel And Germany Tally First Win: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Five members of the Vancouver Canucks organization skated in games at the 2026 Winter Olympics today, with only one of the three Canucks-affilaited teams winning their games today. Here’s how day two of the 2026 Winter Olympics went for the Canucks and their respective teams.
Filip Hronek and David Kämpf did not start their 2026 Winter Olympic campaign the way they likely would have wanted to, as a strong effort by Canada resulted in Czechia getting blanked 5–0. This included a pretty goal from former Canucks captain Bo Horvat. While Czechia made a good push at different points in the game, they ultimately were unable to keep up with Canada’s influx of offensive firepower.
As expected, Hronek played a big role for Czechia, quarterbacking his team’s lone power play received in the first period. He finished the game with the second-highest minutes played with 21:09, behind only former Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals defenceman Michal Kempný. Hronek also registered one shot on goal.
Kämpf was also a noticeable component for Czechia today, as the forward centred his team’s second-line and helped kill two of three of their penalties. He recorded the third-highest TOI of Czechia’s forwards with 17:41 minutes played while also putting up one shot on goal.
A few successful challenges had Latvia keeping things close with the U.S. early on, though a torrent of goals from Team USA ultimately did Teddy Blueger and Anri Ravinskis’ team in. A two-point effort from former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes contributed to the U.S.’s 5–1 win against Latvia, while former Canuck Artūrs Šilovs played during the third period in relief for Elvis Merzļikins.
Blueger was utilized for more than just his defensive play during today’s game, as the forward also spent time on Latvia’s power play. With that being said, he was a frequent presence on Latvia’s penalty kill as well, though his team only ended up killing two of four. Blueger’s TOI of 15:04 placed sixth of all forwards on his team in this stat.
Ravinskis, who has played with the Abbotsford Canucks this season, started today’s game on Latvia’s fourth-line alongside Oskars Batņa and Mārtiņš Dzierkals. However, he only ended up playing 5:40 minutes throughout the whole game, including just 40 seconds during the third period.
Tim Stützle’s two goals ended up being the key to a 3–1 Germany victory over Denmark despite the latter leading in shot differential (38–26). German goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves on Denmark to help lift his team to second in Group C’s standings.
Despite not factoring into his team’s win on the scoresheet, Lukas Reichel filled a fair role for Germany. His 14:38 minutes played placed seventh for forwards on his team throughout the game, with players like Leon Draisaitl and Joshua Samanski doing the heavy-lifting with over 21 minutes each.
Group A
Canada: 1–0–0–0
Switzerland: 1–0–0–0
France: 0–0–0–1
Czechia: 0–0–0–1
Group B
Sweden: 1–0–0–0
Slovakia: 1–0–0–0
Italy: 0–0–0–1
Finland: 0–0–0–1
Group C
USA: 1–0–0–0
Germany: 1–0–0–0
Denmark: 0–0–0–1
Latvia: 0–0–0–1
Finland vs. Sweden: 3:10 am PT
France vs. Czechia: 7:40 am PT
