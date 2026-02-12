Berard’s Beautiful Goal Highlights Abbotsford Canucks Forward’s AHL All-Star Classic

In a surprising turn of events, despite the Olympics occurring throughout the past couple of days, it was Abbotsford Canucks forward Ben Berard who went viral on the night of February 10 for a beautiful lacrosse-style goal scored during the AHL All-Star Skills Competition.
Berard scored this goal as part of the seventh and final event of the skills competition, the Upper Deck Breakaway Relay, which was ultimately won by the West by a score of 6–5. This was not the only event that Berard took part in during the skills competition, however, as he also participated in the Inglasco Puck Control Relay. The East finished the skills competition with the lead in points by 18–15.
The next day, however, it was Berard and his Pacific Division team that took home the win. Berard’s team won two of their three round-robin games to qualify for the championship game, ultimately taking down the Central Division 3–1 in order to win the game portion of the AHL All-Star Challenge.
Throughout the Pacific Division’s four games played during the All-Star Challenge, Berard was one of the most offensively-prolific players. He tallied an assist during their first game, a 4–1 win against the North Division, scored a goal and an assist in a 3–2 victory against the Atlantic Division, and rounded the competition out with a goal and an assist in the championship game. Ultimately, however, Pacific Division captain and former Canucks forward Jayson Megna was named MVP with a four-goal, three-assist effort.
Abbotsford’s next game takes place on February 14, when they host the Ontario Reign at 7:00 pm PT for their Valentine’s Night. They’ll take on the Reign one more time on home-ice on February 16 at 1:00 pm PT before heading on a road trip that will take them to Ontario, Henderson, and Calgary until March 6.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.