Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics: Lankinen And Finland Suffer Surprising Defeat, Pettersson And Sweden Notch First Victory

Pettersson didn’t register any points in today’s game, though the forward was noticeable on the ice in all circumstances in his team's 5-2 victory against Italy. Offensively, he provided his team with some of their best chances of the game against a strong goaltender in Italy’s Damian Clara. His most notable chance of the game came during a penalty kill, when he deked on Clara off a break, but was unable to put the puck past the goaltender. Pettersson was also on the ice against an empty net and made the move to give Victor Hedman some space and allow Sweden to score their fifth of the game. He finished today’s game with 13:22 minutes played, one shot on goal, and a +2 rating.