Fans Welcome Quinn Hughes Back To Vancouver With Boos, Canucks Fall 4-2 To The Wild

"It's related to that lack of consistency in our effort," said Malhotra. "When we were direct in the first period, and we were applying pressure in the O-zone. Obviously, you create looks. You're able to get, number one, you're able to get pucks back to be able to shoot the puck. But again, when you come off of those things, and you're not applying the same pressure, you just don't get the same looks."