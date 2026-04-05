Karlsson Scores Twice In Canucks’ 7–4 Loss To The Utah Mammoth

“I think the main thing is Hronek getting more comfortable up there. Two is where Boeser and DeBrusk are playing off each other in the right spot, whether one’s low, depending where the puck is, they’re a good tandem. They’re working well together with tips and rebounds. And I think Marco is pretty patient on that half wall. He doesn’t just throw pucks away, usually. He’s pretty consistent at making the right play,” Foote said about the power play’s recent string of success.