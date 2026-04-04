Canucks Call Up Goaltender Jiří Patera From AHL Ahead Of Matchup Against Utah

The Canucks will take on the Utah Mammoth at 4:00 pm PT.
The Vancouver Canucks have made a sudden game-day roster move only 30 minutes prior to puck drop against the Utah Mammoth, as Jiří Patera has been called-up from the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL.
Ahead of Vancouver's matchup, Nikita Tolopilo was named the Canucks starter by Head Coach Adam Foote. He was the lone goaltender on the ice during Vancouver's warmups, with neither Kevin Lankinen nor Patera present. Abbotsford also plays tonight in BC, with their game beginning at 7:00 pm PT.
Patera has spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with Abbotsford, but did start in one game in November against the Florida Panthers. In the AHL, the goaltender has registered a 2.72 GAA and .907 SV%. He has a record of 11-14-4 with Abbotsford and started in a 2-0 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds last night.
Vancouver will play the Mammoth at 4:00 pm PT tonight.
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