Lineup Notes: Sasson Returns As Canucks Battle The Penguins

The Vancouver Canucks hit the ice for a rare Sunday afternoon matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver is looking to get back in the win column after falling on Friday night. Here are the lineup notes for January 25, 2026.
In net for the Canucks will be Kevin Lankinen. Sunday will be his 26th start of the season, with the 30-year-old posting a record of 7-15-4. Over his career, Lankinen has faced Pittsburgh three times and posted a record of 1-1-0.
Vancouver will also be making a change up front as Max Sasson draws in for David Kämpf. The 25-year-old was a healthy scratch last game and is projected to skate on the fourth line. This season, Sasson has 10 goals and 12 points in 47 games.
As for the Penguins, they may get back a big part of their lineup in defenceman Kris Letang, as Head Coach Dan Muse did indicate that he will be available for selection on Sunday. The 38-year-old has missed the last two games with an injury. This season, Letang has 22 assists and 25 points in 48 games.
Kane-Pettersson -DeBrusk
O'Connor-Chytil-Boeser
Öhgren-Blueger -Garland
Höglander-Sasson-Karlsson
E. Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
M. Pettersson-Willander
Tolopilo
Lankinen
Start time: 3:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
