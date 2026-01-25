The Next 10 Games Could Change The Course Of The Canucks’ Long-Term Future

Demko and Garland are not the only two players whose contracts change by the end of this season. Myers, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2026–27 season, will go from having a no-move clause to a 12-team no-trade clause after the 2025–26 season ends. The veteran defenceman could be an interesting trade piece heading into next year’s trade deadline, as he can automatically slot into a contender’s top-six and provide defensive depth where needed. If this is something the Canucks want to consider doing next year, they’ll want to start examining how they want their D-core to look in the coming seasons.