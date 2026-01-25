‘That’s For Sure A Memory For Life’: Former Canucks Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Speaks On Returning To Vancouver

The Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup rings may have gotten to the players a little later than expected, but in some ways, it was perfect timing; the rings came just in time for playoff MVP Artūrs Šilovs and the Pittsburgh Penguins to roll into town.
Šilovs, who was traded to the Penguins on July 13, 2025, has played in 23 games for Pittsburgh this season. His ascent to the NHL was preceded by a stellar Calder Cup run that saw him start in all 24 games and register a .931 SV%. With Abbotsford receiving their Calder Cup championship rings on Thursday, Šilovs’ return to BC this weekend aligned with the date perfectly.
“It was great. Met with RJ, had a little chat. Really nice to have it, and great experience with the team back then, just remembering all the way how we battled every single game to get there. That’s for sure a memory for life,” Šilovs told the media after practice on Saturday.
Throughout his career, Šilovs has been one of those goaltenders who seems to show up best when there’s more pressure on his shoulders. From backstopping Latvia to their first medal at the IIHF World Championship in 2023, to that fateful Calder Cup run in the summer of 2025, there’s been no shortage of spectacular Šilovs saves throughout his time as a Canuck. The goaltender detailed what it was about this particular playoff run that he’s learned and built off heading into his first season with the Penguins.
“Confidence. It's, I think, just the consistency of how many games you play in a row too. I think you're just getting in the flow of it. Playoff hockey is the most difficult one to play, emotionally and body-wise. So I mean, just battling it through, I think, just gaining experience, I think, and that helps in the future.”
Of course, 2025 wasn’t Šilovs’ only time competing in the post-season for the Canucks organization. Who could forget when both Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith were ruled out for Game 4 of Vancouver’s first-round series against the Nashville Predators in 2024?
“Getting in the net in the playoffs, that was [an] incredible feeling, and managing to win the round, the series; it was a really great memory to have,” the goaltender recalled, the memory only a few months short from two years prior.
Šilovs was 23 when that playoff run occurred. Over the span of the 10 playoff games he started in, he’d faced 283 shots and put up a 2.91 GAA. He registered his first playoff shutout in a series-clinching 1–0 win against the Predators.
With the Penguins currently sitting at second in the Metropolitan Division, it looks as though Šilovs could be heading back to the post-season yet again. High-stakes games have yielded some of his best performances; as he prepares to head to the 2026 Winter Olympics for Latvia, Šilovs reflected on what he’s taken away from his time in the NHL as a member of the Penguins.
“Getting experience, playing games, adjusting to the speed of the NHL, learning more about the shooters, learning the teams, how they play, and just gradually improving and adjusting my game,” he explained.
With Šilovs returning to Rogers Arena for the Penguins’ 3:00 pm PT matinee-matchup with the Canucks today, the goaltender shared his thoughts on returning to the building that had once screamed his name as he went toe-to-toe with the likes of Stuart Skinner, who he now shares a crease with in Pittsburgh. Armed with more NHL experience, and now a brand-new Calder Cup championship ring, Šilovs is excited to face his former team and return to play in front of the fans that had welcomed him with open arms.
“There’s going to be a lot of energy there. It’s a great building, and fans are really passionate about hockey. It’s gonna be a fun game.”
