‘That’s For Sure A Memory For Life’: Former Canucks Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Speaks On Returning To Vancouver

Throughout his career, Šilovs has been one of those goaltenders who seems to show up best when there’s more pressure on his shoulders. From backstopping Latvia to their first medal at the IIHF World Championship in 2023, to that fateful Calder Cup run in the summer of 2025, there’s been no shortage of spectacular Šilovs saves throughout his time as a Canuck. The goaltender detailed what it was about this particular playoff run that he’s learned and built off heading into his first season with the Penguins.