Lineup Notes: Garland Returns, Tolopilo Starts As Canucks Visit The Canadiens

The Vancouver Canucks play game four of their six-game road trip on Monday against the Montréal Canadiens. Vancouver's lineup will look very different, with a handful of changes expected. Here are the lineup notes for January 12, 2026.
After being called up on Sunday, Nikita Tolopilo is expected to start against the Canadiens. Monday will be Tolopilo's fourth NHL start of the season, with the 25-year-old posting a 2-1-0 record. Tolopilo had to be called up as Thatcher Demko was injured on Saturday.
As for the forward group, Conor Garland is projected to replace Kiefer Sherwood, who is listed as day-to-day with an injury. Garland has not played since December 30 as he has been dealing with his own injury. In 33 games, Garland has scored seven goals while recording 22 points.
Lastly, there will be some changes on the blue line. Zeev Buium is expected to be a healthy scratch while Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Victor Mancini join the lineup. Like Tolopilo, Mancini was also called up on Sunday, with defenceman Elias Pettersson being assigned to the AHL.
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson
Garland-Kämpf-Boeser
Öhgren-Sasson-O'Connor
Kane-Räty-Höglander
Willander-Hronek
Joseph-Myers
Pettersson-Mancini
Tolopilo
Lankinen
Start time: 4:30 pm PT
Venue: Centre Bell
Television: Amazon Prime
Radio: Sportsnet 650
