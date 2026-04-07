Lineup Notes: Höglander And Douglas Draw In As Canucks Take On The Golden Knights

The Canucks will take part in their second-last home game of the 2025-26 season.
In their second-last home game of the 2025-26 season, the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 pm PT. The Canucks last played the Golden Knights on March 30 in Vegas, dropping that game by a score of 4-2. Tonight, they'll hope for a different outcome. Here are the lineup notes for April 7, 2026.
During yesterday's practice, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote confirmed that forward Evander Kane and goaltender Kevin Lankinen are currently day-to-day. Kane played in Vancouver's afternoon matchup on Saturday, during which the team celebrated his 1000th-career NHL game. Lankinen also missed this game as he was not well enough to back-up. As a result, Nils Höglander and Curtis Douglas will play tonight, while Jiří Patera will back up Nikita Tolopilo. Ty Mueller will not be in tonight's lineup.
Tonight’s matchup is also projected to see the reunion of the Liam Öhgren — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser line after a few games apart. The last time these three played together in-game was on March 26, during which Vancouver lost to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-0.
Projected Lineup:
O’Connor-Pettersson-DeBrusk
Öhgren-Rossi-Boeser
Sasson-Blueger-Karlsson
Höglander-Räty-Douglas
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E. Pettersson-Mancini
Tolopilo
Patera
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.