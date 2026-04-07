Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Lineup Notes: Höglander And Douglas Draw In As Canucks Take On The Golden Knights cover image

Lineup Notes: Höglander And Douglas Draw In As Canucks Take On The Golden Knights

Izzy Cheung
57m
featured
250Members·4,298Posts
izzycheung37@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Canucks will take part in their second-last home game of the 2025-26 season.

In their second-last home game of the 2025-26 season, the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 pm PT. The Canucks last played the Golden Knights on March 30 in Vegas, dropping that game by a score of 4-2. Tonight, they'll hope for a different outcome. Here are the lineup notes for April 7, 2026. 

During yesterday's practice, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote confirmed that forward Evander Kane and goaltender Kevin Lankinen are currently day-to-day. Kane played in Vancouver's afternoon matchup on Saturday, during which the team celebrated his 1000th-career NHL game. Lankinen also missed this game as he was not well enough to back-up. As a result, Nils Höglander and Curtis Douglas will play tonight, while Jiří Patera will back up Nikita Tolopilo. Ty Mueller will not be in tonight's lineup. 

Tonight’s matchup is also projected to see the reunion of the Liam Öhgren — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser line after a few games apart. The last time these three played together in-game was on March 26, during which Vancouver lost to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 4-0. 

Mar 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander (21) shoots against the Dallas Stars in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMar 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander (21) shoots against the Dallas Stars in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Projected Lineup:&nbsp;

O’Connor-Pettersson-DeBrusk

Öhgren-Rossi-Boeser

Sasson-Blueger-Karlsson

Höglander-Räty-Douglas

Buium-Hronek

M. Pettersson-Willander

E. Pettersson-Mancini

Tolopilo

Patera 

Game Information:&nbsp;

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena 

Television: Sportsnet 

Radio: Sportsnet 650 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

Could The Canucks Lose Malhotra To The Maple Leafs This Off-Season?

Canucks Provide Update On The Status Of Filip Chytil For 2025-26 Season

Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson On His Way To The AHL

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver CanucksVegas Golden KnightsNils HoglanderCurtis DouglasNikita Tolopilo
Game Day
1