Lineup Notes: Höglander And Douglas Draw In As Canucks Take On The Golden Knights

During yesterday's practice, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote confirmed that forward Evander Kane and goaltender Kevin Lankinen are currently day-to-day. Kane played in Vancouver's afternoon matchup on Saturday, during which the team celebrated his 1000th-career NHL game. Lankinen also missed this game as he was not well enough to back-up. As a result, Nils Höglander and Curtis Douglas will play tonight, while Jiří Patera will back up Nikita Tolopilo. Ty Mueller will not be in tonight's lineup.