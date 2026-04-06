Canucks Prospect Riley Patterson On His Way To The AHL

Riley Patterson will finish his season with the Abbotsford Canucks.
After wrapping up his OHL season, Riley Patterson is on his way to the AHL. The Vancouver Canucks prospect has been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks for the remainder of the season. Abbotsford has four games remaining this season, with all being played on the road.
Patterson had a successful season in the OHL. He led the Niagara IceDogs in points with 84 and recorded his first 40-goal season. Patterson's OHL season came to an end on Saturday as the IceDogs were swept by the Barrie Colts in the first round.
The Canucks drafted Patterson in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He has already signed an ELC with the organization. Patterson could make his AHL debut as early as Friday when Abbotsford takes on the Calgary Wranglers.
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