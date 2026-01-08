Lineup Notes: Lankinen Duels Gibson As The Canucks Take On The Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks continue their Eastern road trip on Thursday as they visit the Detroit Red Wings. These two teams faced off earlier this season, with Detroit picking up a 4-0 win at Rogers Arena. Here are the lineup notes for January 8, 2026.

In net for the Canucks will be Kevin Lankinen. Thursday will be his 20th start of the season, with the 30-year-old posting a 6-10-4 record. In his career, Lankinen has a 5-3-1 record with a save percentage of .920.

As for the Red Wings, John Gibson will start in net. The 32-year-old is having a strong season with a 14-9-1 record. Gibson has been almost unbeatable when he plays Vancouver as he has a 14-5-2 record with four shutouts during his career.

Lastly, how the Canucks roll out their lines remains a mystery. While Vancouver did have different lines at practice on Wednesday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reported not to read into them. Projected lines below are based on how the Canucks lineup up on Tuesday night.

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson

Kane-Sasson-Boeser

O'Connor-Kämpf-Sherwood

Öhgren-Räty-Höglander

M.Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

Joseph-Willander

Lankinen

Demko

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

