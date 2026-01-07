Playoffs? Why The Post-Season Is Not A Reality For The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have had a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season. As of writing, the Canucks rank 31st in the league and are on pace for fewer than 75 points. Vancouver also had to trade one of the most talented players in franchise history in December, as the franchise failed to build a contender around Quinn Hughes.

While the Canucks are not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, the writing is clearly on the wall. According to MoneyPuck, Vancouver has a 7.9% chance of qualifying for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is the lowest in the league. On the flip side, the Canucks have 11.6% of snagging the first overall pick, which is the best odds in the NHL.

For those who still believe that a run to the post-season is possible, here are the facts. Assuming the playoff bar will be 90 points, Vancouver would need to pick up 53 points in their final 40 games, which is a points percentage of .663. For a more visual example, collecting 53 points would be the equivalent of winning 26.5 games, meaning that the Canucks can only lose a maximum of 14 relegation games for the rest of the campaign.

It isn't just the record that is problematic, but also Vancouver's stats. The Canucks have given up the second-highest goals against per game in the NHL and rank 27th in goals for per game. Ultimately, that is not a recipe for success and is a good indicator as to why the team finds itself at the bottom of the standings.

One factor that may go in Vancouver's favour is that no one knows how the 2026 Winter Olympics will impact teams. Players will be tired when they come back from Italy, which could create some interesting dynamics for teams down the stretch. The problem is that the Canucks will also have key players like Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek at the event, meaning that the chance of fatigue or even injury would increase for Vancouver as well.

The other factor is that the Canucks play the majority of their remaining schedule at Rogers Arena. Vancouver has two eight-game homestands, with one occurring at the end of January. The issue, however, is that the team has shown they can't win at home this season, posting a 4-12-3 record at Rogers Arena so far this season.

There is nothing wrong with fans cheering for the Canucks to have success. Just like with fanbases across the world, there is a strong emotional connection to the team and a desire to see a Stanley Cup lifted in Vancouver. The issue is that hoping to just make the playoffs and see what happens is not a good long-term plan, especially when you can get a potential franchise-altering player at the top of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

At this stage of the season, the Canucks and their fan base should be focused more on the process than the result. For example, if Vancouver has a strong game but still loses 4-3 in regulation, that can be seen as a positive rather than a negative. It may seem like an odd way of looking at things, but it is the best way based on where the Canucks currently sit in the standings.

Ultimately, the next few months will be fascinating. Unless something drastic changes, players will be moved out, which should present plenty of opportunities for younger players. Even though the campaign may be lost from a playoff perspective, there is still plenty for Vancouver to play for down the stretch.

