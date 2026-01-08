Report: Pettersson's Latest Injury Could Linger For Remainder Of Canucks Season

Elias Pettersson is reportedly still dealing with an injury. In a recent interview with Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet, the Vancouver Canucks center revealed that his latest injury is one that he may have to manage for the rest of the season. In December, Pettersson missed eight games with an upper-body injury, and since returning, has points in four of six games.

In the article, Pettersson said, "It's going to be a nagging injury for a while, probably the rest of the season. But I can play with it. In some situations, there's some pain but I can push through it."

The big question is, how will this injury impact Pettersson's performance the rest of the season? Not only does the 27-year-old have to deal with a condensed schedule, but he is also headed to Italy in February to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics. If the injury continues to linger, one possibility is that Vancouver shuts down Pettersson early once the team is eliminated from playoff contention.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

13 Former Canucks Taking Part In 2026 Winter Olympics

Playoffs? Why The Post-Season Is Not A Reality For The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks

Canucks’ Lukas Reichel To Represent Germany At 2026 Winter Olympics

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.