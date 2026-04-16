Lineup Notes: Lankinen Gets Final Start Of The Season As Canucks Take On The Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their 2025-26 season against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Vancouver Canucks play their final game of the 2025-26 season on Thursday as they face the Edmonton Oilers. Vancouver is looking to end the campaign with a fourth-straight victory. Here are the lineup notes for April 16, 2026.
The final start of the season for the Canucks will go to Kevin Lankinen. The 30-year-old enters Thursday on a three-game winning streak. So far this season, Lankinen has an 11-26-5 record with a .877 save percentage in 46 games.
As for the lineup, it will remain the same as on Tuesday. That means Evander Kane, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Victor Mancini, and Max Sasson will be the healthy scratches. There will also be an interesting race to monitor on Thursday, as the team's top scorer for the campaign will finally be decided.
Projected Lineup:
O'Connor-Rossi-Karlsson
Öhgren-Blueger-Boeser
Höglander-Pettersson-DeBrusk
Douglas-Muller-Räty
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E.Pettersson-Kudryavtsev
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Game Information:
Start time: 6:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Place
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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