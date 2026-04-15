After A Strong Rookie Campaign With The Canucks, Tom Willander Is Focused On Using The Off-Season To Take His Game To The Next Level

Tom Willander has 21 points in 69 games with the Vancouver Canucks this season.
One of the players the Vancouver Canucks appear to be building around is defenceman Tom Willander. The 21-year-old has been getting more ice time as the season has progressed and has developed into a consistent top-four defenceman over the final few weeks of the campaign. Not only has Willander's defensive game been improving, but so has his offence, as his 21 points in 69 games rank tied for fifth in the NHL among rookie defencemen.
After not making the opening night lineup, Willander has worked his way up to becoming a key part of the blue line. While there have been bumps in the road, the former first-round pick has developed to the point where he looks comfortable playing around 20 minutes a night. In a recent interview with The Hockey News, Willander spoke about his first NHL season and some lessons he has taken away from the campaign as he heads into the off-season.
"Think a lot of good," said Willander. "I think obviously the experience has been very important. Just kind of think it's very good for me to be able to go into the summer break, knowing what to expect and knowing what to prepare for. Kind of getting clarity in which areas of the game I lack in. So I think that's very good compared to last summer, where you're kind of in the blind. But no, it's been a lot of learning, and it's been a lot of fun."
Making the jump from the NCAA to the pro level is anything but easy. The competition level is higher, and an increased schedule can impact how players perform in their rookie campaign. As Willander explained, it took him some time to adjust to life in the NHL, but now feels more comfortable with the everyday grind.
"For me personally, at least, how much more, and this was a lot more of a problem in the beginning, and I think it's gotten a lot better, and it's for sure, something I'll keep working on. But I feel like it's a bit of a has-been, and still is, to some sort of extent, like a bottleneck in my game, and it's how physically demanding the game is. I wouldn't say as much in the schedule. I mean, obviously, the schedule is a lot tougher than college was, but every game, every minute of ice time, is just so much more demanding. And I think that's gotten a lot better. But I try to play a 200-foot game, and that requires a lot of skating, and I want to be physical, so it takes up a lot of energy. That's something that I'll keep working on, and I've been working on during the season."
Over the final few weeks of the season, the vibe around the team has changed significantly. Players are standing up for each other more often, and there is a more positive feeling surrounding the group. This includes Willander, who believes it is important for younger players to become leaders if this group is going to succeed in the future.
"I think it's super important. I think also coming in, everyone has to buy in. And I think mainly that belief of what we want to do I think comes from older players. Obviously, they have that kind of grip on the group. I think everyone, every individual, has their own job of kind of buying into that. I think, especially now at the end, we've done a good job of that. But I think it's obviously very important that the young guys come in and want to achieve something when they aren't just happy with being here."
To wrap up the conversation, Willander was asked about his plans for the off-season. The 21-year-old was very open and honest as he listed some areas where he needs to improve. If anything, Willander's answer shows just how dedicated he is to taking his game to the next level.
"I think there's a lot of things. I mean, I think you have to kind of separate physical stuff, because I think that will be a huge part for me this summer. You know, doing my physical training the right way and progressing in the right direction. And then obviously you got the on-ice stuff. And I got a lot of stuff in my mind of things I think I'm lacking in, I want to be better at. So, yeah, there's a lot, but it's all-around. I don't think I'm great anywhere, so I'll be working on everything."
The 2025-26 season was a good first step for Willander. He had some learning moments that will hopefully contribute to his overall development. If Willander can continue to grow his game, he has the potential to become a valuable top-six defenceman for the foreseeable future.
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