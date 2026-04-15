After A Strong Rookie Campaign With The Canucks, Tom Willander Is Focused On Using The Off-Season To Take His Game To The Next Level

"For me personally, at least, how much more, and this was a lot more of a problem in the beginning, and I think it's gotten a lot better, and it's for sure, something I'll keep working on. But I feel like it's a bit of a has-been, and still is, to some sort of extent, like a bottleneck in my game, and it's how physically demanding the game is. I wouldn't say as much in the schedule. I mean, obviously, the schedule is a lot tougher than college was, but every game, every minute of ice time, is just so much more demanding. And I think that's gotten a lot better. But I try to play a 200-foot game, and that requires a lot of skating, and I want to be physical, so it takes up a lot of energy. That's something that I'll keep working on, and I've been working on during the season."