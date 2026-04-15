Former Canucks Captain Ranked 37th On CHL's Top 50 Players Of The Last 50 Years List

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo finished ranked 37th on the CHL's list.
The CHL is counting down its Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list. The league recently revealed numbers 31 to 39, which included a former Vancouver Canucks captain. That captain was Roberto Luongo, who spent over seven seasons with the organization.
Before Luongo became one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, he was a star in the QMJHL. He spent the majority of his career with the Val-d'Or Foreurs before being moved to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the end of his junior career. Luongo would play 180 games during his QMJHL career and made it to back-to-back Memorial Cups in 1998 and 1999.
As for his Canucks career, Luongo was acquired by Vancouver in 2006. He would play 448 regular-season games and is the franchise record holder for wins with 252. During his time with the Canucks, Luongo helped lead the team to Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final and won Gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
CHL Player Rankings #31-39:
40 - Vincent Lecavalier
39 - Drew Doughty
38 - Ron Francis
37 - Roberto Luongo
36 - Shea Weber
35 - Bobby Smith
34 - Brendan Shanahan
33 - Ray Ferraro
32 - Joe Thornton
31 - Brad Richards
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