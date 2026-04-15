Former Canucks Captain Ranked 37th On CHL's Top 50 Players Of The Last 50 Years List

Before Luongo became one of the best goaltenders in the NHL, he was a star in the QMJHL. He spent the majority of his career with the Val-d'Or Foreurs before being moved to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the end of his junior career. Luongo would play 180 games during his QMJHL career and made it to back-to-back Memorial Cups in 1998 and 1999.