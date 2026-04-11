Lineup Notes: Lankinen Returns As Canucks Battle The Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks battle the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
The Vancouver Canucks kick off a back-to-back on Saturday as they battle the San Jose Sharks. Vancouver has yet to beat San Jose this season, as they have fallen in all three games. Here are the lineup notes for April 11, 2026.
In net for the Canucks will be Kevin Lankinen, who is returning after missing the past three games with an injury. Saturday will be his 45th game this season and 90th start since joining Vancouver last year. This season, Lankinen is 9-26-5 with a save percentage of .875%.
As for up front, Ty Mueller is expected to draw into the lineup for the Canucks. Where in the lineup he plays and who will come out is still a mystery, as no information was provided after morning skate. This season, Mueller has played twice and is averaging 9:38 of ice time.
Projected Lineup:
O'Connor-Pettersson-DeBrusk
Öhgren-Rossi-Boeser
Sasson-Blueger-Karlsson
Mueller-Räty-Höglander
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E.Pettersson-Joseph
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: SAP Centre
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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