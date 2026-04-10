The Hockey News Predicts Canucks 2025-26 Team Awards

The Vancouver Canucks will announce their year-end awards at the final home game of the 2025-26 season.
The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks season is coming to a close, with only four games remaining on the schedule. With the home finale on the horizon, that means the fan-voted team awards will soon be announced. Ahead of the official announcement, here are some predictions on who could take home awards this year.
Cyclone Taylor Trophy- Most Valuable Player
Izzy Cheung: Filip Hronek
Adam Kierszenblat: Filip Hronek
This award feels like a no-brainer as Filip Hronek has been the Canucks best player all season. He sits second on the team with 46 points and is averaging 24:53 per night. Hronek is a player who leads by example on the ice, which is why rumours have started to swirl that he could be the next captain.
Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – Best Defenceman
Izzy Cheung: Filip Hronek
Adam Kierszenblat: Filip Hronek
If a defender is the team MVP, it goes without saying that they will also be that team's best defenceman. What stands out about Hronek is that his production has not dipped, even after the Quinn Hughes trade. In fact, Hronek could set a new career high for points this season as he sits two away from tying his personal record with four games remaining.
Pavel Bure Award – Most Exciting Player
Izzy Cheung: Zeev Buium
Adam Kierszenblat: Liam Öhgren
While Vancouver has not been the most exciting team to watch this year, a few players have stood out. The first is Zeev Buium, who appears to be gaining more confidence as the season progresses. Whether it is end-to-end rushes or impressive stick handling at the blue line, the future looks bright for Buium.
As for Liam Öhgren, he has been a pleasant surprise since coming over from the Minnesota Wild. He has shown a willingness to get in on the forecheck and is currently getting an extended look in the top six. If Öhgren can keep developing at this rate, he has the potential to be a key part of the organization for the foreseeable future.
Fred J. Hume Award – Unsung Hero
Izzy Cheung: Linus Karlsson
Adam Kierszenblat: Drew O'Connor
Two players who have really stepped up this season are Linus Karlsson and Drew O'Connor. Both have set new career-highs in goals and rank in the top seven for points this year. Both Karlsson and O'Connor are already signed for next year and could be in the running for this award again in 2026-27.
While Karlsson and O'Connor are solid choices for this award, the real winner should be the fans. Whether they are watching at home or heading down to Rogers Arena, Canucks Nation has stepped up and supported this team in what has become one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The hope now is that this organization can manage the rebuild correctly and finally reward what is one of the most passionate fanbases in the NHL.
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