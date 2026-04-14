Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts In Final Home Game Of The Season As Canucks Face Los Angeles
Kevin Lankinen will start in the Vancouver Canucks' final regular season home game of 2025-26.
Tonight marks the final home game of the 2025-26 season for the Vancouver Canucks as they'll be facing off against the Los Angeles Kings. This game will also mark the Canucks' final game facing off against Kings captain Anže Kopitar, as the forward will be retiring at the end of the season. Here are the lineup notes for April 14, 2026.
The only change in Vancouver's lineup tonight will be Kevin Lankinen starting in net. The goaltender is currently riding a personal two-game win streak that saw him stop 24 of 30 shots faced against the Colorado Avalanche on April 1 and 29 of 32 against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Lankinen's last start against the Kings came on March 26, when he stopped 34 of 37 shots faced in a 4-0 loss.
The rest of Vancouver's lines will remain the same as those iced on Sunday night, during which the Canucks took a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks in overtime. This means that Kirill Kudryavtsev and Curtis Douglas, two players who scored their first career NHL points and goals respectively, will stay in the lineup for tonight's match.
Projected Lineups:
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Höglander
Öhgren-Blueger-Boeser
O'Connor-Rossi-Karlsson
Douglas-Mueller-Räty
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E.Pettersson-Kudryavtsev
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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