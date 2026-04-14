Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts In Final Home Game Of The Season As Canucks Face Los Angeles

The only change in Vancouver's lineup tonight will be Kevin Lankinen starting in net. The goaltender is currently riding a personal two-game win streak that saw him stop 24 of 30 shots faced against the Colorado Avalanche on April 1 and 29 of 32 against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Lankinen's last start against the Kings came on March 26, when he stopped 34 of 37 shots faced in a 4-0 loss.