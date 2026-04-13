The Canucks Performed Surprisingly Well In Back-To-Backs During The 2025–26 Season

Looking at Vancouver’s record in back-to-backs in 2026, the Canucks’ success in their first games continued. Their points-percentage in Game 1s shot up to 0.7, winning three and losing one in regulation and one in a shootout, but still managed to score at least three goals in each of these five games. In this span of time, they averaged 4.6 goals scored per game. While the average has been decently impacted by Vancouver’s 8–6 win against the Colorado Avalanche on April 1, even when removing this game from consideration, the Canucks still averaged 3.75 goals per game in their first games.