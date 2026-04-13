Former Canucks Division Rival Jonathan Quick Announces Retirement

Jonathan Quick battled the Vancouver Canucks over 50 times in his career.
A former division rival of the Vancouver Canucks has announced his retirement. After 19 seasons, goaltender Jonathan Quick will be hanging up his pads, as he is set to make his final start on Monday. Quick spent the majority of his NHL career with the Los Angeles Kings and has been a thorn in the Canucks side for the last two decades.
Of Quick's 828 regular-season games, 46 came against Vancouver. The Stanley Cup champion posted a record of 21-21-4 with a save percentage of .924. Quick also recorded six shutouts against the Canucks, which is tied with the Arizona Coyotes for the most against a single franchise during his career.
Quick also had success against Vancouver in the playoffs. He backstopped Los Angeles to a massive upset in 2012, as the eight-seeded Kings defeated the Presidents' Trophy-winning Canucks in five games. During that five-game series, Quick was virtually unbeatable, allowing only eight goals and finishing with a .953 save percentage.
As mentioned, Quick's final scheduled start will come on Monday when the New York Rangers battle the Florida Panthers. The 40-year-old enters his final game with a 410-306-90 regular-season record, which includes 65 shutouts. Quick ranks first all-time in wins by an American goaltender and will most likely be elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the future.
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