Lineup Notes: Öhgren Gets Promoted As Canucks Battle The Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks continue their Eastern road trip on Saturday as they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. So far, Vancouver is 0-2-0 on the road trip, with the team picking up just one win in their last eight games. Here are the lineup notes for January 10, 2026.

Saturday's game will feature some different-looking forward lines as Liam Öhgren is projected to play with Max Sasson and Brock Boeser. In a corresponding move, Evander Kane is projected to start on the fourth line with Aatu Räty and Nils Höglander. As for the defence pairings, there will also be some changes as Marcus Pettersson will play with Filip Hronek, Zeev Buium is projected to skate with Tyler Myers, while Elias Pettersson and Tom Willander will make up the third pairing.

As for in goal, that will be Thatcher Demko. Saturday will be his 20th start of the season, with the 30-year-old posting a record of 8-9-1. Demko has faced the Maple Leafs 11 times in his career, posting a 6-4-0 record with a save percentage of .910.

Projected Lineup

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson

Öhgren-Sasson-Boeser

O'Connor-Kämpf-Sherwood

Kane-Räty-Höglander

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

