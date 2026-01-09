    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympic Rosters And World Junior Heartbreaks

    Izzy Cheung
    Jan 9, 2026, 18:00
    Breaking down the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and Olympic roster releases in episode 20 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

    Episode 20 of Hockey, Actually, is filled with international hockey talk. Izzy and Nicolleta discuss both the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the incoming 2026 Winter Olympic rosters as well as giving a brief rundown on the injury situations in all three of BC’s professional hockey markets. The conversation also shifts to whether the Canucks should trade or re-sign Kiefer Sherwood, as well as bold takes on what will happen to Canada at the Olympics. 

    Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 20. 

    0:45 — Vancouver Hockey Injury Report

    • 1:00 — Vancouver Canucks: Chytil’s skating, Forbort remains MIA 
    • 5:10 — Illness has hit the Abbotsford Canucks, Lekkerimäki battling mystery injury 
    • 8:20 — Vancouver Goldeneyes to remain without Sarah Nurse for a “couple weeks” 

    10:20 — A Tale Of Two Home Records 

    • 10:35 — The Canucks have the worst home record in the NHL 
    •  17:40 — The Goldeneyes only win at home (or on the Takeover Tour) 

    20:00 — How Much Longer Will Kiefer Sherwood Be A Canuck For? 

    • 20:35 — Should the Canucks trade or re-sign Sherwood? 

    25:19 — Canada Takes Home Bronze, Sweden Wins Gold At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship 

    • 26:04 — Nicolleta rants about Czechia 
    • 29:15 — Congratulations in order for Sweden 

    34:12 — Let’s Talk About The Canucks’ Future 

    • 34:12 — Three Canucks prospects traded in junior hockey this past week 
    • 35:30 — Will we see any more Canucks NHL debuts in 2025–26? 
    • 42:17 — Youth movement is surpassing expectations for Vancouver in 2025–26 

    45:00 — New Players, Experienced Play 

    • 46:00 — Goldeneyes PWHL rookies who have stood out

    48:30 — Get Ready! The 2026 Winter Olympics Are On Their Way 

    • 48:30 — Three Goldeneyes named to Olympic rosters so far 
    • 52:00 — Olympics hot takes (don’t hate us) 

    Watch Episode 20 Here: 

    Jan 5, 2026; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; Sweden hoists the first place trophy after defeating Czechia in the final of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey tournament at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

