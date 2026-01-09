Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympic Rosters And World Junior Heartbreaks

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
Episode 20 of Hockey, Actually, is filled with international hockey talk. Izzy and Nicolleta discuss both the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the incoming 2026 Winter Olympic rosters as well as giving a brief rundown on the injury situations in all three of BC’s professional hockey markets. The conversation also shifts to whether the Canucks should trade or re-sign Kiefer Sherwood, as well as bold takes on what will happen to Canada at the Olympics.
0:45 — Vancouver Hockey Injury Report
10:20 — A Tale Of Two Home Records
20:00 — How Much Longer Will Kiefer Sherwood Be A Canuck For?
25:19 — Canada Takes Home Bronze, Sweden Wins Gold At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship
34:12 — Let’s Talk About The Canucks’ Future
45:00 — New Players, Experienced Play
48:30 — Get Ready! The 2026 Winter Olympics Are On Their Way
