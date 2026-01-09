Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Olympic Rosters And World Junior Heartbreaks

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode 20 of Hockey, Actually, is filled with international hockey talk. Izzy and Nicolleta discuss both the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and the incoming 2026 Winter Olympic rosters as well as giving a brief rundown on the injury situations in all three of BC’s professional hockey markets. The conversation also shifts to whether the Canucks should trade or re-sign Kiefer Sherwood, as well as bold takes on what will happen to Canada at the Olympics.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 20.

0:45 — Vancouver Hockey Injury Report

1:00 — Vancouver Canucks: Chytil’s skating, Forbort remains MIA

5:10 — Illness has hit the Abbotsford Canucks, Lekkerimäki battling mystery injury

8:20 — Vancouver Goldeneyes to remain without Sarah Nurse for a “couple weeks”

10:20 — A Tale Of Two Home Records

10:35 — The Canucks have the worst home record in the NHL

17:40 — The Goldeneyes only win at home (or on the Takeover Tour)

20:00 — How Much Longer Will Kiefer Sherwood Be A Canuck For?

20:35 — Should the Canucks trade or re-sign Sherwood?

25:19 — Canada Takes Home Bronze, Sweden Wins Gold At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

26:04 — Nicolleta rants about Czechia

29:15 — Congratulations in order for Sweden

34:12 — Let’s Talk About The Canucks’ Future

34:12 — Three Canucks prospects traded in junior hockey this past week

35:30 — Will we see any more Canucks NHL debuts in 2025–26?

42:17 — Youth movement is surpassing expectations for Vancouver in 2025–26

45:00 — New Players, Experienced Play

46:00 — Goldeneyes PWHL rookies who have stood out

48:30 — Get Ready! The 2026 Winter Olympics Are On Their Way

48:30 — Three Goldeneyes named to Olympic rosters so far

52:00 — Olympics hot takes (don’t hate us)

Watch Episode 20 Here:

Previous Episodes:

Episode 19

Episode 18

Episode 17

Episode 16

Episode 15

Episode 14

Episode 13

Episode 12

Episode 11

Episode 10

Episode 9

Episode 8

Episode 7

Episode 6

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Patrick Kane Makes History Against The Vancouver Canucks

Report: Pettersson's Latest Injury Could Linger For Remainder Of Canucks Season

13 Former Canucks Taking Part In 2026 Winter Olympics

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.