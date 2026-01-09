Canucks’ ECHL-Affiliate Announce Specialty Jerseys In Celebration Of NHL Team

The Vancouver Canucks’ ECHL-affiliate, the Kalamazoo Wings, will be hosting a specialty ‘Canucks Night’ on Saturday, January 10, in celebration of their NHL team. In this particular matchup, the K-Wings will take on the Iowa Heartlanders, the ECHL-affiliate of the Minnesota Wild.

Kalamazoo’s history as the Canucks’ ECHL-affiliate first began in 1985, lasting two seasons before Vancouver moved on to the Flint Spirits, Columbus Chill, and a variety of other teams. They returned to Kalamazoo from 2012 to 2015, but took a brief break to partner with the Alaska Aces from 2016–17. Since then, the K-Wings have been the Canucks’ sole ECHL-affiliate.

A special part of Kalamazoo’s Canucks Night will be the introduction of specially-designed jerseys. Aligning with the Canucks theme, the jerseys follow the pattern of Vancouver’s black skate jerseys, featuring the word “Wings” beneath the skate blade instead of “Canucks.” Additionally, Vancouver’s regular orca logo, coloured yellow and red, has been added to players’ right-hand shoulder. These jerseys will then be auctioned off to help raise funds for the South County Firefighters Association.

Two Canucks prospects currently play for the K-Wings — goaltenders Ty Young and Aku Koskenvuo. Both goaltenders have been called-up to play in AHL games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season, resulting in the two netminders only playing in a total of 10 ECHL games combined. Young currently sports a record of 3–1–0 and a GAA of 2.76, while Koskenvuo has won two and dropped four while putting up 3.56 GAA.

Other Canucks-affiliated players on Kalamazoo’s roster include defencemen Robby Drazner, Derek Daschke, and Jayden Lee, all of whom have played games for the Abbotsford Canucks this season.

Vancouver and Kalamazoo’s next games take place on the same day — Saturday, January 10. The Canucks will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs while the K-Wings face Iowa for Canucks Night. Vancouver’s puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

