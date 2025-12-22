Lineup Notes: Pettersson Remains Out, Höglander Projected To Sit As Canucks Take On The Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their five-game road trip and will be looking for their fifth straight win on Monday against Rick Tocchet and the Philadelphia Flyers. An important note: Monday's game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, not Sportsnet. Here are the lineup notes for December 22, 2025.

Elias Pettersson is set to miss his eighth-straight game with an upper-body injury. As per Head Coach Adam Foote, the hope is that Pettersson will return after the holiday break. Despite missing the past seven games, Pettersson is still the points leader on the roster, with 22 points in 28 games this year.

As for Nils Höglander, he is also projected to miss Monday's game. The 25-year-old also missed Saturday's game, with Foote explaining that the team wanted to ease him after he missed the first two months of the year with injury. Höglander has played five games this season and is still looking for his first point.

Lastly, Thatcher Demko is Vancouver's projected starter against the Flyers. Monday will be Demko's fifth start in the last six games after returning from injury. Demko has played against Philadelphia four times in his career, posting a 1-3-0 record with a .923 save percentage.

Projected Lineup:

Kane-Rossi-Boeser

DeBrusk-Kampf-Garland

Sherwood-Räty-O’Connor

Öhgren-Sasson-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 4:30 pm PT

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Television: Amazon Prime

Radio: Sportsnet 650

