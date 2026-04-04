Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts, Canucks Make Two Changes Against The Mammoth

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.
The Vancouver Canucks hit the ice at Rogers Arena on Saturday as they host the Utah Mammoth. Vancouver has never beaten Utah before, as they have lost the past five meetings. Here are the lineup notes for April 4, 2026.
In net for the Canucks will be Nitika Tolopilo. The 25-year-old has lost his last three games and has given up at least four goals in each contest. Tolopilo has started 15 games this season and has a record of 5-8-2.
As for the rest of the lineup, Evander Kane will draw in for Curtis Douglas. Victor Mancini will also return in place of defenceman Elias Pettersson. Nils Höglander will also be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
Projected Lineup:
Öhgren-Pettersson-DeBrusk
O'Connor-Rossi-Boeser
Sasson-Blueger-Karlsson
Kane-Mueller-Räty
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
Joseph-Mancini
Tolopilo
Lankinen
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