Myers’ Absence The Dominant Storyline In Canucks’ 3–2 Overtime Loss To The Jets

While the Canucks may have missed Myers’ presence as a veteran on the bench, his absence also paved the way for younger players to step up and take on higher-minute roles. Elias Pettersson and Tom Willander notably ended up getting more playing time, as did . Both of the two young defencemen were tasked with over 19 minutes played tonight as well as heavier matchups against some of Winnipeg’s high-flying offence. Zeev Buium rounded things out for the younger defencemen with 16:30 minutes played, while Filip Hronek (28:53) and Marcus Pettersson (22:44) recorded the highest.