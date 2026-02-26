Myers’ Absence The Dominant Storyline In Canucks’ 3–2 Overtime Loss To The Jets

The Vancouver Canucks resumed their 2025–26 season with a 3–2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, though that wasn’t what took center stage during today’s game. Despite goals from Drew O’Connor and Evander Kane, as well as a strong 25-save performance from Nikita Tolopilo, the big storyline tonight was the absence of Tyler Myers.
Ahead of tonight’s game, reports circulated that the Canucks would be sitting Myers due to roster management, something that the organization later confirmed via X. Trade talk has run rampant through the bulk of Vancouver’s season, though things started to pick up again after the conclusion of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Adding to this is the fact that there were 17 scouts in the building tonight, including two from the Los Angeles Kings.
“He’s been a valuable part of this team for a long time, and especially [when] we’re in a tie game like that, he’s a guy you want on the ice, and he’s a leader, and he’s vocal, so it’s definitely something you notice,” O’Connor said of what it was like not having Myers around the team in today’s effort.
While the Canucks may have missed Myers’ presence as a veteran on the bench, his absence also paved the way for younger players to step up and take on higher-minute roles. Elias Pettersson and Tom Willander notably ended up getting more playing time, as did . Both of the two young defencemen were tasked with over 19 minutes played tonight as well as heavier matchups against some of Winnipeg’s high-flying offence. Zeev Buium rounded things out for the younger defencemen with 16:30 minutes played, while Filip Hronek (28:53) and Marcus Pettersson (22:44) recorded the highest.
“This is a different situation where there’s development, and that was discussed in the middle of January, where this organization wants to go,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said post-game. “[You] get a guy like Willander, for example, more reps. Get him prepared in most situations, faster, he has to play in a place that he might not be ready to play right now.”
Vancouver’s penalty kill was a bright spot today, going three-for-three while shorthanded despite missing one of their biggest penalty killers in Myers. Of note is the fact that three of their key penalty killers today — Teddy Blueger, David Kämpf, and Filip Hronek — all played in these roles with their respective teams at the Olympics.
Tonight was also Marco Rossi’s first game back with the Canucks since being taken out of the lineup due to injury at the start of the new year. The Canucks centre played alongside O’Connor and Brock Boeser and provided good O-zone pressure on Jets defender Logan Stanley to help create a turnover that led to the game’s opening goal. He also spent nearly the entire overtime period on the ice for the Canucks.
Only time will tell whether Myers plays in another game as a member of the Canucks. With their next game slated for Saturday in Seattle, Vancouver may be down a defender the next time they play in front of the home crowd.
1st Period:
1:58 - VAN: Drew O’Connor (14) from Brock Boeser
11:42 - WPG: Kyle Connor (26) from Mark Scheifele
2nd Period:
0:38 - VAN: Evander Kane (10) from Elias Pettersson
18:45 - WPG: Gabriel Vilardi (22) from Mark Scheifele and Luke Schenn
3rd Period:
No Scoring.
Overtime:
3:23 - WPG: Cole Perfetti (7) from Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg
Up Next:
Vancouver heads on the road for a brief trip to Seattle, taking on the Kraken on Saturday night before returning home. Seattle resumed their season today as well, dropping their match against the Dallas Stars by a score of 4–1. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
