Myers’ Absence The Dominant Storyline In Canucks’ 3–2 Overtime Loss To The Jets cover image

Myers’ Absence The Dominant Storyline In Canucks’ 3–2 Overtime Loss To The Jets

Izzy Cheung
1h
Despite suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, a potential Tyler Myers trade overshadowed the Canucks' effort tonight.

The Vancouver Canucks resumed their 2025–26 season with a 3–2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, though that wasn’t what took center stage during today’s game. Despite goals from Drew O’Connor and Evander Kane, as well as a strong 25-save performance from Nikita Tolopilo, the big storyline tonight was the absence of Tyler Myers.  

Ahead of tonight’s game, reports circulated that the Canucks would be sitting Myers due to roster management, something that the organization later confirmed via X. Trade talk has run rampant through the bulk of Vancouver’s season, though things started to pick up again after the conclusion of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Adding to this is the fact that there were 17 scouts in the building tonight, including two from the Los Angeles Kings. 

“He’s been a valuable part of this team for a long time, and especially [when] we’re in a tie game like that, he’s a guy you want on the ice, and he’s a leader, and he’s vocal, so it’s definitely something you notice,” O’Connor said of what it was like not having Myers around the team in today’s effort. 

While the Canucks may have missed Myers’ presence as a veteran on the bench, his absence also paved the way for younger players to step up and take on higher-minute roles. Elias Pettersson and Tom Willander notably ended up getting more playing time, as did . Both of the two young defencemen were tasked with over 19 minutes played tonight as well as heavier matchups against some of Winnipeg’s high-flying offence. Zeev Buium rounded things out for the younger defencemen with 16:30 minutes played, while Filip Hronek (28:53) and Marcus Pettersson (22:44) recorded the highest. 

“This is a different situation where there’s development, and that was discussed in the middle of January, where this organization wants to go,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said post-game. “[You] get a guy like Willander, for example, more reps. Get him prepared in most situations, faster, he has to play in a place that he might not be ready to play right now.”  

Vancouver’s penalty kill was a bright spot today, going three-for-three while shorthanded despite missing one of their biggest penalty killers in Myers. Of note is the fact that three of their key penalty killers today — Teddy Blueger, David Kämpf, and Filip Hronek — all played in these roles with their respective teams at the Olympics.  

Tonight was also Marco Rossi’s first game back with the Canucks since being taken out of the lineup due to injury at the start of the new year. The Canucks centre played alongside O’Connor and Brock Boeser and provided good O-zone pressure on Jets defender Logan Stanley to help create a turnover that led to the game’s opening goal. He also spent nearly the entire overtime period on the ice for the Canucks. 

Only time will tell whether Myers plays in another game as a member of the Canucks. With their next game slated for Saturday in Seattle, Vancouver may be down a defender the next time they play in front of the home crowd. 

Feb 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) warms up prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn ImagesFeb 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) warms up prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Stats and Facts:&nbsp;

  • With his 14th goal of the season, Drew O’Connor takes sole possession of the Canucks’ goal-scoring lead&nbsp;
  • Brock Boeser registers his fourth point in five games played on his birthday&nbsp;
  • Canucks kill all penalties taken in one game for the 21st time this season&nbsp;

Scoring Summary:&nbsp;

1st Period: 

1:58 - VAN: Drew O’Connor (14) from Brock Boeser

11:42 - WPG: Kyle Connor (26) from Mark Scheifele 

2nd Period: 

0:38 - VAN: Evander Kane (10) from Elias Pettersson 

18:45 - WPG: Gabriel Vilardi (22) from Mark Scheifele and Luke Schenn 

3rd Period: 

No Scoring. 

Overtime: 

3:23 - WPG: Cole Perfetti (7) from Adam Lowry and Dylan Samberg 

Up Next: 

Vancouver heads on the road for a brief trip to Seattle, taking on the Kraken on Saturday night before returning home. Seattle resumed their season today as well, dropping their match against the Dallas Stars by a score of 4–1. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. 

